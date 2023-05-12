LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mother’s Day is celebrated during the month of May and it’s important to remember every mom has a different story about how she took on the role for the first time.

For Ali Caliendo and her husband Terry, it began in 2012 which was the same year they got married. That’s when they decided to become foster parents.

A year later in 2013 a young boy named Anthony came into their lives. “We said if we did have our own child, we would name him Anthony. So, when we met Anthony it just felt meant to be he was just an adorable 5-day-old baby who had the same cute nose,” explained Ali Caliendo.

After fostering Anthony, they finally adopted him. “When you decide to foster and adopt. You have to make space for all the adults in the child’s life. So, we have space here for Anthony’s original mom. We talk about her and honor her. We miss her. So, it’s complex and it’s okay that it’s complex.”

“For us Mother’s Day is complicated, and we want to include all mothers in your life,” Ali told Anthony.

“If people want to adopt, they definitely should try. I think it’s a really great choice,” Anthony told his adopted mom Ali.

There are more than 3,000 children in the Clark County foster care system. Those who would like to find out more about fostering or adopting children can click HERE.