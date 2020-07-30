‘A Heart of Gold’: Community remembers, mourns Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight, the Las Vegas community is honoring the life of Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd. He passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19.

8 News Now spoke to one of his colleagues, who remembers him as a great leader.

Lloyd is remembered as a man who dedicated his life to helping others. He was supposed to celebrate 30 years with the department in September, then retire at the end of the year.

Earlier today, Metro officers honored the life and career of Lloyd by gathering at UMC, then leading a procession to Palm Downtown Mortuary. There were dozens of motorcycles and police cars, all paying tribute to the officer.

Related Content Metro Police mourn loss of lieutenant who died from COVID-19

Annette Mullin, Lloyd’s colleague and director of the Police Employee Assistance Program, remembers him working on some tough assignments throughout his career.

“He hated any kind of big deal made about him, but he worked so hard,” she recounted. “He was so diligent; he was always the last one at work. What can you say about someone that was so persistent and worked so hard? They’re hard to replace because he’s got a heart of gold, as well.”

Lloyd was well known as the president of the Injured Officers Police Fund. Most recently, he worked to raise money for Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

“He and Minddie jumped right in it so they could help,” said Mullin. “They were the first in to help fundraise for that family.”

Lloyd leaves behind his wife, Minddie, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Metro Police remember Lloyed as a well-liked and accomplished police officer. They say this will be considered a line of duty death.