A Fresh Start, in “What’s Cool at School”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The new school year is typically a time for a fresh start – which is especially meaningful this year for Robert E. Lake Elementary Art Teacher, Tammie Gallimore.

It was just three weeks ago that Ms. Gallimore received the jarring news that her classroom at Lake Elementary was torn apart by vandals. Her room was ravaged. Paint had been splashed about, a fire extinguisher sprayed, computers smashed and nothing, from walls to tables to carpet, even student artwork, was left undamaged.

One of the toughest losses for Ms. Gallimore was personal artwork that her father had framed for her.

But this isn’t a story about a room wrecked, but rather the reaction.

The caring spirit of our community reached out to help, and it was translated into action. Dozens of kind souls such as the Lake Elem. custodial staff, Boy Scouts, former students, local churches, CCSD teachers, volunteers, friends, family, even strangers pitched in to help.

As Ms. Gallimore described, “People in the community that I’ve never met before came to help. It’s amazing! I feel very, very blessed that so many people were willing to do that.”

After a lot of true hard work, Tammie and her team were resilient enough to get the room ready for the new school year.

As students strolled into the refurbished, repaired, and thoroughly cleaned classroom for the 2019-2020 academic year, they described what this class, and this art room means to them.

Fourth grader Angelica Villarruel told 8 News Now, “What I really like about this is it’s just so comfortable and peaceful in here. I feel like this is a home.”

That place described as peaceful, the art classroom, is on the mend. A lot of progress clearly made, with more to do.

“I think it’s a matter of getting more personal things from the students and myself to make it even better,” said Tammie.

But their teacher Ms. Gallimore is there, front and center to greet the new school year.

And for students, that’s enough.