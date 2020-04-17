A Flutey-Tooty Friday song for folks having difficulty remembering what day it is

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Good Day Las Vegas Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum was at it again this morning, putting down his computer clicker for a couple of minutes to pick up his flute.

He’s calling these performances “Flutey-Tooty Friday.”

Today’s tune? Nate chose a Beatles song that he thought might describe the feelings of folks havong difficulty remembering what day it is.

If you haven’t already guessed (or clicked on the video above!) – – it’s “Eight Days A Week.”

Tannenbaum says positive comments from viewers have been wonderful as he tries to lighten the mood during these difficult times. He encourages viewers who may have played instruments #BackInTheDay to dig ’em out of the closet and start making music again.

As Nate has said, we’re all #InThisTogether as we #StayHomeForNevada.