A family fun ride on an imaginary Polar Express

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Oh what fun it is to ride – – on an IMAGINARY Polar Express train!

Hundreds of families – and their super-excited kids – enjoyed holiday carols, hot chocolate and cookies as well as energetic elf dancers at the City of Las Vegas Cimarron Rose Community Center near Ann Road and Durango last week.

Our own Nate Tannenbaum served as Guest Train Conductor on Friday night. He told John Langeler, Heather Mills and Sherry Swensk all about Monday morning, including how the Community Center’s outdoor sports courts were magically transformed into the famous storybook and movie train.

The Center’s Director, Erin Clark, says the idea came from a staff member and that, at first, it didn’t seem possible. But through teamwork, camaraderie, energy and enthusiasm, it was a wonderful experience for all involved.

The pre-show carolers came from the Las Vegas Academy while the “elf” dancers are from various local schools, including the LVA.

Erin and her “little engine that could” team are hoping to make the Polar Express “ride” an annual event.