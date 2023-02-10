LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A quiet street in Henderson seems like a great place to live, but resident Joshua Marillo said it was time to go … his family had simply outgrown the house.

Strawberry Fields, a neighborhood near Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway, probably won’t have any problem finding a new resident for the house on Hearts Club Drive. You know … you say goodbye, and I say hello.

The Beatles-themed streets evoke smiles at every turn.

Magical Mystery Lane, Yesterday Drive and Norwegian Wood Lane.

There’s McCartney Court for the loyal fan. Or perhaps Sgt. Peppers Court. And don’t forget Lovely Rita Court.

Marillo said he always wanted to live in the neighborhood and jumped at the chance when a house was available. But with a U-Haul in the driveway and a dog barking in the background, he went through a few Beatles memories that will go with him to a new place.

The White Album (1968) will always be his favorite. One song on that album, “Glass Onion,” references this 1967 single “Strawberry Fields Forever,” the double A-side single with Paul McCartney’s “Penny Lane.”

Yesterday Drive at Magical Mystery Lane.

Yesterday at Hearts Club Drive.

Just inside the Strawberry Fields subdivision in Henderson at the intersection of Strawberry Fields Lane and Magical Mystery Lane.

The intersection of Yesterday and Hearts Club Drive.

The entrance to the Strawberry Fields subdivision in Henderson.

Yesterday Drive at Norwegian Wood Lane.

Lovely Rita Court.

Hearts Club Drive at Magical Mystery Lane.

Strawberry Fields hit No. 8 on the charts in the U.S., and the story goes that John Lennon wrote it about his problems growing up in Liverpool. A house called “Strawberry Field” was the site of a girls’ orphanage where Lennon would go to play in the garden, he told Rolling Stone the year after the record’s release.

But besides the street names, the neighborhood in Henderson is like most other Las Vegas neighborhoods. Nothing to suggest a connection to the Beatles, anyway. If there were any personalized plates, they were inside garages. No yellow submarines parked in driveways, no crosswalks that shouted “Abbey Road.”

Marillo said “A Day in the Life” and “Eleanor Rigby” are among his Beatles favorites.

Just remember the lyrics if you go by for a look at the neighborhood, which was built sometime around 1994:

“Let me take you down

‘Cause I’m going to strawberry fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry fields forever“