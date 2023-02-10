LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A quiet street in Henderson seems like a great place to live, but resident Joshua Marillo said it was time to go … his family had simply outgrown the house.
Strawberry Fields, a neighborhood near Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway, probably won’t have any problem finding a new resident for the house on Hearts Club Drive. You know … you say goodbye, and I say hello.
The Beatles-themed streets evoke smiles at every turn.
Magical Mystery Lane, Yesterday Drive and Norwegian Wood Lane.
There’s McCartney Court for the loyal fan. Or perhaps Sgt. Peppers Court. And don’t forget Lovely Rita Court.
Marillo said he always wanted to live in the neighborhood and jumped at the chance when a house was available. But with a U-Haul in the driveway and a dog barking in the background, he went through a few Beatles memories that will go with him to a new place.
The White Album (1968) will always be his favorite. One song on that album, “Glass Onion,” references this 1967 single “Strawberry Fields Forever,” the double A-side single with Paul McCartney’s “Penny Lane.”
Strawberry Fields hit No. 8 on the charts in the U.S., and the story goes that John Lennon wrote it about his problems growing up in Liverpool. A house called “Strawberry Field” was the site of a girls’ orphanage where Lennon would go to play in the garden, he told Rolling Stone the year after the record’s release.
But besides the street names, the neighborhood in Henderson is like most other Las Vegas neighborhoods. Nothing to suggest a connection to the Beatles, anyway. If there were any personalized plates, they were inside garages. No yellow submarines parked in driveways, no crosswalks that shouted “Abbey Road.”
Marillo said “A Day in the Life” and “Eleanor Rigby” are among his Beatles favorites.
Just remember the lyrics if you go by for a look at the neighborhood, which was built sometime around 1994:
“Let me take you down
‘Cause I’m going to strawberry fields
Nothing is real
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry fields forever“