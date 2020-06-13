A breakdown of what Las Vegas visitors can expect as more casinos and resorts reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease across the state, more and more hotels and casinos are reopening their doors. The LINQ reopened Friday morning following other popular resorts like Caesers Palace, Harrahs, the Bellagio, the Flamingo, and MGM Grand.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says many properties are going with phased reopenings based on the demand. The next resorts set to reopen are the Paris and the Westgate on June 18.

If you’d like a look at what resorts are open around the Las Vegas valley, along with what will open next, go here.

