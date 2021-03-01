A breakdown of the numbers after CCSD’s return to campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) provided a breakdown of how many students and teachers are back in buildings. Many returned to campus Monday in what was a day to remember.

“It is like the first day of school,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. “It’s just, it’s a little bit cooler than an August start, but it’s really exciting to see our kids.”

Jara visited Rex Bell Elementary School with State Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

“It’s a joyous day,” expressed Ebert.

Both greeted students while overseeing the adjustment to hybrid learning. When 8 News Now asked how CCSD’s opening compared to other districts around the state, Ebert shared:

“Very similar. A lot of anxious, wondering what it’s going to be like to get back in school.”

CCSD says nearly 22,000 students are in the group that was back in buildings March 1. That group is Cohort A. They will attend class on campus Monday and Tuesday and online remotely Wednesday through Friday.

Roughly 20,000 students are in Cohort B, going to class online Monday through Wednesday and in person Thursday and Friday.

More than 50,000 are in Cohort C, which is full-time distance education. Since Feb. 25, more families switched to Cohorts A and B from C, a trend likely to continue this school year.

“We are expecting to see an increase in those students coming to face-to-face,” said Jara.

He notes a total of 4,485 Pre-K through third grade teachers worked Monday. Nearly 3,000 were on a campus, and around 1,500 worked remotely.

Everyone is adapting to change while the district welcomes the return of students into classrooms.

Families interested in switching their child’s cohort need to contact their school. Some may have a wait list for in-person learning.