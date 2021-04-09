‘A Big Step Forward’: World Market Center celebrates expansion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Well-known exhibition venue World Market Center Las Vegas is adding to its location. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new add on, which is meant to entice more manufacturers to come to Las Vegas and showcase their products.

Friday’s event celebrated the expansion and more improvements to Downtown Las Vegas. A few familiar faces attended, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear.

It’s official! The Expo at World Market Center is open for business! @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/RcFvTxJlPl — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) April 9, 2021

The Expo at World Market Center will provide 315,000-square-feet of space for exhibitions and accommodate up to 1,000 booths for special events. The location will continue to provide opportunities for furniture, home decor and exhibitors to showcase their products.

Those at World Market Center say this is a big day and a big step forward, as they showcase their brand here in the valley. They say it’s a great sign for Las Vegas’ expansion and rebound after a tough year.