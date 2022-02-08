A basic will is something too many Americans put off — even the rich and famous

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singers including Aretha Franklin, Prince and Bob Marley may have been idolized for their talents. But despite their music, fame and fortune, they neglected to take care of a very important detail — a will.

Patrick Hicks, general counsel for estate planning company Trust and Will, asks, “How can someone at that level, so seemingly together, so much respect, not have that really basic document in place?”

Even our very own Zappos CEO, Tony Hsieh. He was responsible for much of the positive change in Downtown Las Vegas, worth some $500 million at the time of his passing in December 2020. But he did not have his finances in order.

Famous or not, most people probably don’t want to think about end-of-life arrangements. But Hicks said fear should not lead to inaction.

“At Trust and Will, we’ve seen this a lot. Individuals put off having a plan in place because of fear of what that process really involves,” Hicks said. “How do I find an attorney, cost, time off work to handle these appointments.”

Hicks said when you don’t have a plan in place, it’s a breeding ground for problems and confusion. He recommends starting with a basic plan that you can tweak along the way. Start by thinking about what’s important to you — what would you want to happen to your kids and pets, what would you want to leave to certain family members.

A plan, even if not the perfect one, is a lot better than not having one at all.

“Once people finally start the process, it’s not that bad,” Hicks said. “Most people say at the end, ‘I can’t believe it’s this easy, I can’t believe I’ve put it off for so long.”

Remember, if you haven’t taken care of this yet, you’re not alone. In 2020, according to research conducted by caring.com, only 32% of American adults said they had a will or other estate-planning document in place.