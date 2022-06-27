BOULDER CITY, NV ( KLAS ) – A Happy 100th Birthday party last Friday at the Boulder City Senior Center.

The Center’s Director, Victoria Mason, says that while they have a party once a month for anyone celebrating another year of life, they’d never had someone who turned 100 before.

That all changed when Gwen Davidson’s son and grandson reached out to see if they could add special decorations to the June birthday party for 2022.

Gwen’s friends and other family members made sure it was a party like no other with banners, balloons, and a special certificate signed by Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II from across the pond!

While Gwen downplayed the occasion (“Can I go home now?”), she truly enjoyed it, briefly tearing up at all the recognition.

Even if Gwen’s memory isn’t what it used to be, she very clearly remembers a traumatic time when she was in her 20s: the German bombings of London in World War Two.

But Friday’s lunch was all about happiness, friendship, smiles and gratitude.

Congratulations to Gwen!