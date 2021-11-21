Protestors targeting home of CCSD President Linda Cavazos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A swarm of protestors marched to the home of Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos Sunday afternoon.

CCSD Trustee Katie Williams says on Twitter “I don’t condone protesting at personal residences, and I didn’t send anyone to Linda Cavazos’ house.”

Let me be clear.



While I will always support the first amendment and the right to peaceably assemble.



I not now, nor have I ever, supported protesting outside of a personal residence of any public figure.



Nor have I ever directed individuals to do so.#TrusteeWilliams — Katie J. Williams (@realkatiejow) November 22, 2021

8 News Now learned from another CCSD Board of Trustee member, that CCSD police have been on standby all weekend near Cavazos home in Henderson.

The board voted 4-3 last week that essentially wiped out its previous vote in October to fire Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

It’s still unclear specifically what the protestors were protesting about, but neighbors say it was a combination of angry parents and those who don’t agree with the CCSD mask policy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.