Parallel parking taken out of the DMV driving test in Nevada

by: Xóchitl Underwood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed to 8 News Now that they have taken out what many consider one of the most intimidating parts of the driving exam –the parallel parking skill.

According to Kevin Malone, the changes took effect on Jan. 13, he added that this change is expected to cut down on revisits to the DMV since most are able to pass all other portions of the exam except the parallel section, thus, obligating them to return to the DMV.

The DMV currently offers several online services and it has seen a success in slowing wait times with their Dash Pass Appointment function also available online.

For more information on the driving exam, visit Nevada’s Deparment of Motor Vehicles website here.

Trending Stories