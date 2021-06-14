Partnership will provide diapers, period supplies to valley families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two local nonprofits are teaming up to provide diapers and period supplies to families in need on June 16. Baby’s Bounty and Project Marilyn will run the distribution from 9 a.m. to noon at the former’s location, 3400 West Desert Inn, Suite 24, in Las Vegas.

Baby’s Bounty, founded in 2008, began hosting diaper banks across the valley in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re celebrating the one-year milestone by expanding supplies for women, including tampons, pads and liners.

The nonprofit also provides education and essential tools to at-risk families, working toward a bright future for their babies. Project Marilyn collects donations, raises funds, assembles and distributes periods bags and much more in an effort to help those who are in need of proper supplies during their period.

Both organizations have served families and assisted them with basic needs throughout the pandemic.

If you are in need of diapers, click here to register. Baby’s Bounty has banks in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.

The partnership is sure to make a powerful impact on women and children valleywide.