LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life is Beautiful Festival is approaching, which means road closures are underway with more to come.
The festival, which starts Sept. 22 and lasts until Sept. 24, will be located at Downtown Las Vegas. The street closures are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 11
- Mesquite Avenue from N. 6th and 7th streets to Stewart Avenue
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- S. 8th Street between Fremont Street and E. Carson Avenue
Friday, Sept. 15
- N. 9th and 10th streets between E. Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street
Monday, Sept. 18
- N. 6th and 7th streets from E. Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue
- Stewart Avenue from N. Las Vegas Boulevard to N. 8th Street
- Smaller roads in the area (view map below)
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- E. Ogden Avenue from N. 7th Street to N. 11th Street
- N. 8th Street from E. Ogden Avenue to Mesquite Avenue
Wednesday, Sept. 20
- Fremont Street from N. 6th Street to N. 10th Street
- N. 8th Street between E. Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street
- E. Carson Avenue from S. 7th Street to N. 11th Street
Thursday, Sept. 21
- Fremont Street near N. 11th Street
Friday, Sept. 22
- Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to N. 6th Street
- E. Carson Avenue from S. Las Vegas Boulevard to S. 7th Street
- N. 6th Street from Fremont Street to Bridger Avenue
- S. 7th Street from E. Carson Avenue to Bridger Avenue
- Smaller roads in the area (view map below)
Parking is limited in lots and on the streets in the area. Street parking is not allowed on closed streets.
Visit the Life is Beautiful Community website for more information..