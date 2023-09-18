LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life is Beautiful Festival is approaching, which means road closures are underway with more to come.

The festival, which starts Sept. 22 and lasts until Sept. 24, will be located at Downtown Las Vegas. The street closures are as follows:

Monday, Sept. 11

Mesquite Avenue from N. 6th and 7th streets to Stewart Avenue

Wednesday, Sept. 13

S. 8th Street between Fremont Street and E. Carson Avenue

Friday, Sept. 15

N. 9th and 10th streets between E. Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street

Monday, Sept. 18

N. 6th and 7th streets from E. Ogden Avenue to Stewart Avenue

Stewart Avenue from N. Las Vegas Boulevard to N. 8th Street

Smaller roads in the area (view map below)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

E. Ogden Avenue from N. 7th Street to N. 11th Street

N. 8th Street from E. Ogden Avenue to Mesquite Avenue

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Fremont Street from N. 6th Street to N. 10th Street

N. 8th Street between E. Ogden Avenue and Fremont Street

E. Carson Avenue from S. 7th Street to N. 11th Street

Thursday, Sept. 21

Fremont Street near N. 11th Street

Friday, Sept. 22

Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to N. 6th Street

E. Carson Avenue from S. Las Vegas Boulevard to S. 7th Street

N. 6th Street from Fremont Street to Bridger Avenue

S. 7th Street from E. Carson Avenue to Bridger Avenue

Smaller roads in the area (view map below)

Life is Beautiful 2023 road closures (Credit: Life is Beautiful)

Parking is limited in lots and on the streets in the area. Street parking is not allowed on closed streets.

Visit the Life is Beautiful Community website for more information..