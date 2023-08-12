LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plenty of people in the Las Vegas valley are donating supplies to Maui because of its deadly wildfires, but they need all the help they can get.

The 9th Island Kava Lounge is accepting donations today until midnight or later. The main thing they need: people.

As well as donating supplies, the 9th Island Kava Lounge needs people to donate their time to help load up supplies. The lounge also welcomes anyone with a truck or a trailer to help move the supplies.

Some more key things they need are:

sleeping bags

tents

folding chairs

food

baby food

The 9th Island Kava Lounge is located near Rainbow and Hacienda in Spring Valley. They also plan to accept donations next Saturday, Aug. 19.