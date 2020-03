LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UFC has announced that the 9th Annual UFC International Fight Week is set to take over Las Vegas later this year. The week-long series of events is scheduled for July 7-12.

Among the highlights will be the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, along with UFC 252 and the UFC Fan Experience. For a look at the full week of events, CLICK HERE.

Details regarding the hall of fame inductees and the fight card for UFC 252 will be released at a later date.