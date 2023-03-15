LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District school board is expected to discuss a possible $9 million payout settlement on Thursday.

The issue to be discussed involves a lawsuit against Michael Banco, a convicted sex offender who had been a bus driver for the school district for about 20 years, according to the agenda for the board of trustees meeting.

In February 2022, CCSD approved another $9 million settlement on a lawsuit filed in 2020.

Banco, the school bus driver at the time, was arrested in 2015 after being caught on a surveillance camera abusing students on a bus. He is serving 35 years to life in prison.

The 8 News Now Investigators reported on the case last year and found that additional victims were found after one student spoke up about being sexually abused.

In a separate case on March 9, CCSD board members approved a $5.45 million payout to JJ Wahrer a student, and his family after he was hit with a stick by his teacher Melody Carter in 2018.