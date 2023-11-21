LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Culinary Union members employed by MGM Resorts in Las Vegas voted 99% “yes” to ratify their new contract.

The union voted to ratify the new 5-year contract Tuesday. The union said on “X” that it is the “best contract ever.”

Tuesday’s vote was the second of three votes expected for Las Vegas Strip resorts this week.

On Monday the Culinary Union also voted 99% “yes” to ratify their new contract with Caesars Entertainment.

A ratification vote for Wynn Resort Culinary Union workers is expected on Wednesday.

In June 2024, union contracts expire at 24 additional properties on the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.