LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new resource is becoming available in Nevada and across the country for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Some areas may currently be able to connect to the Lifeline by dialing 988, however, on Saturday the three-digit code will be available across the nation.

When people call, text, or chat the dialing code, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.

The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) is and still, will remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, even after 988 is launched nationally.

The Lifeline network has over 200 crisis centers and has been in operation since 2005.

Callers should still dial 911 if a mental health crisis becomes dangerous.