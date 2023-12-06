LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the Wednesday morning shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Crisis Support Services of Nevada wants to remind those affected that mental health resources are available for additional support.

On Wednesday around 11:45 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to reports of an active shooter at UNLV’s campus.

A post from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials confirmed that there were at least three victims, although the extent of those victims’ injuries is unknown. Officials say the number of victims could change.

CCSN said it recognizes the importance of providing immediate and accessible mental health support to those affected. Individuals can call or text 988 or visit the 988 Lifeline Chat and Text to connect with a fellow Nevadan.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is staffed by trained professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention. Those reaching out can expect confidential, compassionate, and non-judgmental support, connecting them to local resources and mental health services.

CCSN encourages the public to spread the word about the availability of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline as a critical resource for mental health support following traumatic community events. For more information, click here.