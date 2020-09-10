$97K payment in age discrimination lawsuit on Las Vegas council agenda

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will consider paying a $97,500 settlement in an age discrimination lawsuit at its Sept. 16 City Council meeting.

An agenda item published in advance of the meeting indicates City Attorney Bryan K. Scott is recommending approval of the settlement, which followed an Oct. 31, 2018, lawsuit filed by Philip Stoeckinger in US District Court.

Stoeckinger — who was 53 at the time — was terminated by the city on Oct. 2, 2017, and sued seeking reinstatement along with back pay and loss of benefits in excess of $10,000. He also sought attorney’s fees.

According to the lawsuit, Stoeckinger was never warned of poor job performance and was told he was retiring although he had never submitted a letter of resignation. He said he was told in a performance review that he was getting a 5% raise, and then instead received a 1% raise when the merit pool average was 3%. Stoeckinger said in the lawsuit he believed the change in the raise was because he refused to retire.

“… On or about January of 2017, Scott Adams, the Deputy City Manager, announced during a management staff meeting, that Jason Thompson was being hired pursuant to the ‘dual fill’ police to capitalize on institutional knowledge held by ‘old farts’ as part of the ‘silver tsunami’ — gray-haired people leaving the workplace. These comments about ‘old farts’ and a ‘silver tsunami’ were directed at Plaintiff. During this meeting Plaintiff again stated he had not given a retirement date and was not retiring.”

The lawsuit describes other incidents in which a cartoon depicting “three blind mice” was posted on Stoeckinger’s office door. His name was written above a mouse that was bumping into a wall. Years earlier, Stoeckinger had bumped his head when he passed out during a meeting, which he says was related to his asthma. He also believes the cartoon was related to eye surgery he was going to have.

Other coworkers gave Stoeckinger hard hats in case he passed out and fell again, Stoeckinger said.