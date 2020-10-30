96-year-old votes for first time in 20 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is the last day of early voting and one valley woman voted for the first time in over twenty years. Her name is Dorothy Osbourne and she’s 96 years old.

She has lived here in Las Vegas for 54 years and because of the pandemic she has mostly stayed in her home, but she was adamant about voting. So, she paid a visit to her local polling place with her granddaughter.

Her reasoning was simple.

“Because I want the right guy to get in,” Osbourne said.

Osbourne says she likes to stay on top of politics and felt this year was one of the most important election years to vote