940 employees to be laid off at McCarran International Airport

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a man walks through the baggage claim area as signs give tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus at McCarran International airport in Las Vegas. Gambling and travel have been slow to recover since Nevada casinos began reopening June 4 according to monthly reports showing Las Vegas airport passenger numbers down nearly 77% compared with a year ago and a key casino house winnings index down 45.5%. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The food service provider at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas says it will lay off 940 employees.

HMSHost sent a letter to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation about the decision on Tuesday.

The group also said that any workers that were furloughed and not scheduled to return to work by Oct. 15 will also be let go.

Most of the layoffs are for those working as fast food clerks, restaurant hosts, baristas, bartenders and servers.

Food and retail outlets at the airport have been severely affected by the pandemic, which has greatly diminished air travel.