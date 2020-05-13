94-year-old CCDC inmate dies at UMC after months of medical treatment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 94-year-old Clark County Detention Center inmate died at UMC on May 12 after months of medical treatment.

The inmate’s treatment began when he was transported to the hospital on Jan. 16, according to Metro Police.

Authorities say the man did not have interaction with officers prior to his death.

The inmate was booked into CCDC on Jan. 2 and faced charges for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, CCW without a permit and discharge of a gun within a structure within a prohibited area.