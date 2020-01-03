Man, 93, identified as suspect in officer-involved shooting Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 93-year-old man, shot by police, is facing charges after he was arrested for shooting an apartment maintenance worker.

The officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Dec. 2 near Valley View and Flamingo Road involved a man confronting an employee at an apartment complex. The suspect has now been identified as 93-year-old, Robert Thomas.

The arrest report states Thomas was booked on the following charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

Burglary while in possession of a gun; deadly weapon

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Discharging a gun into a structure

Kidnapping, 1 degree

According to Las Vegas Police, an employee inside the Vista del Valle apartment complex called LVMPD dispatch stating that a resident was inside confronting a maintenance worker.

According to Metro Captain Nicole Splinter, shots could be heard over the 911 call as police confronted the suspect who was armed with a firearm.

“They fired one round at him,” said Splinter.

The suspect was grazed by a bullet. Splinter said Thomas shot several rounds, injuring the maintenance worker. According to the report, after Thomas surrendered his weapon, he was taken into custody.

Both Thomas and the victim, a maintenance worker, were taken to the hospital. The worker had multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. His injuries were not life-threatening.