93 new COVID-19 cases reported by SNHD, totaling 443 of Nevada’s 535

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 93 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 443 in Southern Nevada.

Statewide, 535 cases are reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 10 deaths in Nevada, all in Clark County.

We posted our daily #COVID19 case count update. We're reporting a total of 443 cases in @ClarkCountyNV. The full case report is available on our website: https://t.co/FMRJYYIZi7 #StayHomeforNevada #WashYourHands #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/wyi8uvAZkh — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) March 27, 2020

The 93 new cases in Southern Nevada likely means the state will surpass 100 new cases for the second consecutive day.

Smaller communities in Nevada are dealing with new cases:

Elko County in northwest Nevada reported its third case on Friday, a week after its last update.

One new case has been reported in Douglas County, for a total of 4 cases there. Douglas County is just south of Carson City.

On Thursday, Eureka County declared a state of emergency to make certain people were not being complacent as the virus spreads. There have been no positive reports to date in Eureka County.

We will continue to update as new reports come in.