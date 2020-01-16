911 calls released: Victims of Alpine Motel Apartments fire detail how people were trapped and jumping out of windows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A series of the 911 calls made on the night the Alpine Motel Apartments fire went up into flames were released to 8 News Now by the City of Las Vegas Thursday. The calls detail the moments after residents and victims called 911, along with when first responders arrived at the scene that fateful night Dec. 21.

(AP Photo/David Becker)

The calls reporting flames and heavy smoke to the three-story apartment building on 9th Street between Stewart Avenue and Ogden Avenue, started to come in at around 4:15 a.m.

The fire at the Alpine apartment building happened on Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo credit: LVFD)

“I made it out, Oh my God!,” said one of the fire victims.

Another man is heard on one of the calls describing people jumping out of the first and second windows of the building.

“This place is going up in smoke and there are people trapped in there,” said another caller coughing and having difficulty breathing and talking to dispatch.

(Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

When Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reportedly got to the scene, they too saw people jumping out of the windows. A dispatcher is heard asking to ‘expedite more ladders’ to the scene.

Courtesy: LVFD, Twitter

Also heard in one of the 911 calls is dispatch getting a call from Fire Marshal Robert Nolan, who is briefed on the severity of the emergency, including the number of fatalities. The dispatcher is then heard receiving an update about 30-40 people who were still trapped in the fourth floor. That message was relayed to Nolan.

In another call, homicide investigators were also requested to call fire officials at the scene of the blaze. About 70 people were staying at the apartments located near Fremont Street the Saturday night days before Christmas Day.

Dispatchers from the 911 call center are heard calling the Red Cross to assist with the displaced and at the same time they made efforts to coordinate transportation of victims to nearby Las Vegas Academy via a bus.

Dispatchers are heard calling local hospitals and CCSD Police and even Animal Control to pick up animals that were rescued from the fire.

Some residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments told investigators there was no heat in the building, so they were using their stoves to stay warm before the blaze broke out.

Fire officials said the fire started from a stove in a first-floor unit.

The Alpine Motel Apartments fire is the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history. It killed six people and injured 13 others. Officials say over 50 people were displaced.