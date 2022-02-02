911 calls released following crash that killed 9 people in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several accounts from witnesses moments after a crash claimed the lives of 9 people in North Las Vegas, on Saturday, Jan. 29 have been released through detailed 911 calls.
In the call below, a woman is heard reporting the crash to a 911 operator and describes the scene as the chaos unfolds at the intersection.
911 Operator: 911 do you need police, fire, or medical?
Caller: Medical, police, Commerce, and Cheyenne a bad accident.
911: You said Commerce or Cheyenne?
Caller: Both Commerce and Cheyenne.
911: are you involved in it?
Caller: No, it’s 3 cars. Oh my God, is that a baby? Oh my God, is that a baby?
911: What? What’s going on?
Caller: We need paramedics there’s a baby! Oh my God!
911: What’s wrong with the baby?
Caller: I don’t know (inaudible) it’s people! It’s just an accident I can’t explain it please! Hurry! (in audible) Get in the car!
911: What about a child?
Caller: It’s so many people flying out of the car there out the car. It’s four cars. Commerce and Cheyenne Avenue.
911: Alright, we got them on the way ok.
Caller: Alright.
911: Alright, bye, bye.
Police say, Gary Dean Robinson, 59 ran a red light at over 100 mph when he slammed into multiple cars at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, killing himself and 8 others on Jan. 29. A family of 7 were among those killed.