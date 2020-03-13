911 Call: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting had “psychotic break”

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson police released more information on Thursday related to an officer-involved shooting from Feb. 29. In that officer-involved shooting, 45-year-old Stephen Douris was shot and killed by police after charging toward them wielding a large knife.

You can watch the full press release, including body cam video, pictures and 911 calls, by CLICKING HERE.

According to 911 calls, the suspect’s sister told dispatchers her brother was having a “psychotic break.” The caller also said he had a psychotic break a few weeks prior on during the call. The caller then said Douris pushed their dad down and tried to choke their mother.

Frightened neighbors also called in the incident, saying they could see the suspect with the knife.

Once police arrived on scene, they quickly encountered Douris leaving the residence, holding a knife. Police fired a non-lethal round at Douris, but it had no effect. An example of the non-lethal round can be seen below.

Following the attempt to subdue Douris with non-lethal measures, officers then fired several shots at Douris. Despite police using life saving measures, Douris succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first reported Henderson officer-involved shooting in 2020.