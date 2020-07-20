$90B ‘Reopen Schools Safely’ legislation proposed by Titus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — US Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., on Monday introduced legislation setting aside $90 billion in pandemic relief to help K-12 schools and colleges meet CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The “Reopen Schools Safely Act” would provide more than $800 million in funding for Nevada schools. The proposal is companion legislation to a bill introduced by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and co-sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Doug Jones, D-Ala..

Provisions of the bill would pay for additional school health workers, medical equipment, PPE and technology for remote learning.

“The decision about when and how to safely reopen schools should be made at the local level based on the conditions within each community,” Titus said.

“Yet, the federal government has a responsibility to ensure that school districts and colleges have the tools and resources they need to adapt to the challenges presented by the upcoming school year,” she said. “This legislation will make the serious investment required to keep students, teachers, and families safe without sacrificing the curriculum.

The full list of possible uses for the funds:

Hiring additional school health personnel

Purchasing equipment necessary for temperature screenings

Purchasing certified COVID-19 diagnostic and serological tests

Reconfiguring facilities to provide for adequate social distancing

Providing students and faculty with PPE

Purchasing sanitation supplies and disinfectants

Covering the costs of additional custodial services

Purchasing and installing new ventilation systems

Purchasing IT to help schools monitor symptoms

Purchasing technology to allow students to learn at home and enable distance learning

“I’m hopeful that this legislation will be included in the upcoming pandemic-related relief package,” Titus said.