LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) has been awarded a $900,000 “WaterSMART” grant by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The funding will help improve water efficiency, reduce the risk of water conflicts and help keep the water supply sustainable in western state.

The grant for SNWA is part of $36.1 million for 12 states involving 27 projects. Local governments in states set to receive funding must complete their project within three years, according to a Department of the Interior news release. Through a 25 percent cost-share, a total of $56.2 million in federal and non-federal investments will be leveraged to support selected projects.

Nevada’s funds are designated as “Las Vegas Wash Riparian Restoration Project.” More detail about the kinds of work involved in restoring the wash is available here.