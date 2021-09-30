90-year-old shakes up Zumba class in a whole new way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local woman is defying the odds, one dance step at a time.

Meet 90-year-old Ida who takes Zumba weekly, and according to her instructor, Ida is the most flexible in the room.

Ida tells 8 News Now she discovered fitness very late in life and says it has helped her mental state dramatically.

“I don’t think about bad things that can happen at my age now, I feel good about it,” Ida expressed. It’s most important for elderly people to move and have daily activities,” she adds.

Ida says she first discovered the Zumba class when the pandemic first began and she wasn’t able to attend her old gym anymore.

Her instructor also tells 8 News Now that when Ida first started taking classes 9-months ago, she nailed her first class and picked up the dance steps incredibly well.