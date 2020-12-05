90-year-old, 3 dogs rescued from fire Friday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one was seriously injured following a fire in townhome in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Koho Drive, near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

Once on the scene, CCFD found a two-story townhome with smoke coming out of the windows. Bystanders told firefighters a resident was trapped on the second floor of the home and there were three dogs inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found the source of the blaze in the kitchen. Officials say sprinklers stopped the fire from spreading.

Firefighters then located the 90-year-old in an upstairs room. He was taken out of the building, and treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The man was later taken to the hospital for safety precautions.

All three dogs were also located and rescued from the fire.

Officials say it appears the fire began in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined either.