LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 9-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle near Green Valley Ranch Casino.

On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a collision involving a 9-year-old pedestrian near Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive.

The 9-year-old was transported to UMC and was in critical condition. No other injuries were reported and no other details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.