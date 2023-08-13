LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he crashed an off-road motorcycle while wearing no protective gear in the central Las Vegas valley Sunday.

Around 12 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Capistrano Avenue east of Burnham Avenue near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that a 9-year-old boy was riding an off-road motorcycle on a sidewalk without any protective gear. The boy lost control and overturned, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.