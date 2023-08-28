LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunrise Hospital and the Nevada Donor Network came together to honor Bianca Olvera with a plaque on the hospital’s “Tree of Life.”

It was a packed room inside the hospital as dozens came to celebrate the life of a 9-year-old girl who was electrocuted in a tragic accident in July.

Felicia Olvera described her daughter as wise beyond her years.

“She was the type of person when I say she would literally give you the shirt off her back, she would,” Olvera said. “She was fierce. Any person that met her would tell you how fierce she was.”

Bianca Olvera. (Courtesy, Olvera family)

With dreams of becoming a police officer, Bianca wanted to help in any way she could.

So, becoming an organ donor was a fitting choice.

“We wanted her to live on forever,” Olvera explained. “We wanted her to help another family because we never want another parent to go through what we were going through, it’s heartbreaking.”

Major Kevin Honea for the Nevada Department of Public Safety called Bianca a “true hero” as multiple law enforcement agencies came to pay their respects and give her an honorary badge.

“Just her desire to help people and at the core of law enforcement, you wake up every day knowing I get to put this badge on, and I get a chance to save somebody every day and it’s very powerful. And I think Bianca exemplified that,” Honea said.

Tyre Gray from the Nevada Donor Network said it’s all organ donation education and outreach.

“When we have an opportunity to say yes to donation, it has the impact of saving up to and healing up to 70 different lives,” Gray said.

Not everyone gets a second chance.

“There are currently over 600 Nevadans waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and over 100,000 in the U.S.”

Bianca donated her heart, liver and kidneys.

“I want them to remember the firecracker she was, the beautiful smiles, the kindness and the pure innocence she had in her heart for everything,” Olvera said. “She’s patrolling heaven, I know she is up there rounding all of them up.”

If you’d like to learn more about organ donation, click here https://www.nvdonor.org/