LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 9-year-old died four days after crashing an off-road motorcycle while not wearing any protective gear, according to Las Vegas police.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the boy as Yafet Tsehaye of Las Vegas. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

On Aug. 13 around 12 p.m., officers responded officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Capistrano Avenue east of Burnham Avenue near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said that Tsehaye was riding an off-road motorcycle on a sidewalk without any protective gear. He then lost control and overturned, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

On Aug. 17, Tsehaye succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital.

His death marks the 90th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.