LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 9-year-old child is dead and a woman was hospitalized after they were hit by an RTC bus in the east Las Vegas valley, according to police.

On Thursday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Charleston Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard after a report of a crash.

Police said that an adult woman and the 9-year-old child were crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by an RTC bus, police said.

The child was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

LVMPD’s fatal team will be investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.