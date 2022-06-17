Wild Horses on the range north of Eureka. (Bureau of Land Management)

OROFINO, Idaho (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced $9 million for 40 projects in Idaho and seven other Western states for sagebrush ecosystems to combat invasive species and wildfire, reduce the spread of juniper trees and promote community and economic stability.

Haaland made the announcement Thursday in northern Idaho.

The money will be used in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada.

Haaland says the money will advance efforts to promote healthy sagebrush landscapes and communities threatened by climate change.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is receiving $10 million per year for five years to expand work to conserve sagebrush ecosystems.