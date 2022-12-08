9 inmates arrested after smuggling meth and heroin in the Nye County Detention Center (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine inmates were arrested after methamphetamine and heroin were smuggled and distributed into the Nye County Detention Center.

On Dec. 5 the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputies received information that inmates, Matthew Ryan Clark and Joshua David Allen were smuggling narcotics into the NCDC while on an outside work detail, officials said.

During the investigation, the NCSO discovered that Clark and Allen were bringing meth and heroin into the detention center.

The drugs were then distributed through inmates Bryan Keith Lewis, Austin Richard Collins, and Larry Gregorio Avila, who were also inmate workers, according to officials.

NCSO said that the inmates attempted to distribute the drugs through the laundry distribution in the jail.

The following inmates were arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and for their role in the conspiracy of distribution of a controlled substance to a prisoner, according to officials.

Kaylynn Elaine Copper

Austin Richard Collins

Larry Gregorio Avila

Bryan Keith Lewis

Justin Eugene Connor

Matthew Ryan Clark

Joshua David Allen

Nicolle Lynn Mathans

O’Ryan Philip Ray

Those who were inmate workers lost their worker status and were charged with new criminal charges, according to NCSO.