$9.8 million academy under construction in underserved Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has started construction on a fourth Strong Start Academy. The new $9.8 million academy will be at 700 Wardelle St., just northeast of the intersection of Bonanza Road and Mojave Road.

This facility is scheduled to be completed by fall 2021 and will house the academy and a health center, according to a City of Las Vegas news release. The building is just under 20,000 square feet.

The Strong Start Las Vegas campaign emphasizes the importance of early-childhood education. The city has invested in pre-kindergarten programs and facilities to increase access to high-quality early-childhood education at an affordable price. Residents who meet income guidelines can qualify for free tuition.

“This location is special because many in the surrounding neighborhoods do not have easy access to transportation, so having this learning opportunity within walking distance is a great amenity,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz.

“This location also serves as a welcome addition to all of the community investments that have been made in this neighborhood, including the new townhomes directly behind this new facility and the new library across the street,” she said.

The Strong Start Academies are a partnership between the city of Las Vegas and Acelero Learning. For more information about Strong Start, and to register, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/strongstart.