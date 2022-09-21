LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 10 days since a Henderson bicyclist was hit by a car and left on the side of the road fighting for his life.

Henderson Police say all of their leads have run dry and the victim’s family is pleading for the public to help solve the case.

It happened along Saint Rose Parkway northeast of the Maryland Parkway intersection just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

(Credit: Jennifer Vobis)

(Credit: Jennifer Vobis)

Jennifer Vobis says her 53-year-old husband, Mark Vobis, left for a bike ride just a half hour earlier after recently picking up a cycling hobby.

Around 8:30 p.m., she received a call from the University Medical Center that her husband was found unresponsive on the side of the road and was in their trauma unit.

“I didn’t know what to do,” said Jennifer through tears, standing near the scene of the crash Wednesday morning. “I just wanted to go to UMC. I couldn’t think straight.”

Henderson police said a driver hit Mark from behind, which knocked him off his bike, threw him to the ground, and destroyed the bicycle.

They confirm he was within the bike lane on the proper side of the road with a bike outfitted with a double flashing tail and headlights.

The date of the crime, nationally recognized as a day of remembrance of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, also hits too close to home for the Vobis family.

Mark was a first responder in New York City on this day decades ago.

“Mark was a New York State court officer,” says Jennifer. “He was on the streets of Manhattan and also because he was around the courthouse, the criminal court, he was protecting the streets and helping people, providing first aid.”

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old man remains “minimally conscious,” according to his wife, in a hospital bed with life-threatening injuries. Jennifer declined to comment on the specifics of his injuries but shares the family-wide concern that he may not recover from them.

“I see a perfectly healthy, functioning man who is laying there incapacitated, unable to communicate, unable to move,” Jennifer said through tears, recounting how her husband looks in the hospital. “It feels unjust. It feels hopeless. It feels really unfair.”

What would bring the Vobis family some closure, she says, is the arrest of the driver who hit the husband and father.

Henderson Police Officer and Traffic Investigator Marc Rasmussen said that’s easier said than done.

While he says people have come forward who responded to the crash after the fact, no one who saw it happen has come forward.

As of Wednesday, there are no leads, witnesses, video evidence, or vehicle descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle they were driving.

A video that has been collected from around the area is too dark or not quality enough to identify a suspect, says Rasmussen.

“(This case) is much more difficult,” said Rasmussen, standing near the scene of the crash Wednesday morning. “This is one of the few that we haven’t had any solid leads on, just solely based on the location. There’s no evidence on the road that would give us any indication of a suspect vehicle either. Those combinations make it a very difficult case to solve.”

Because of these missing pieces, the department is asking the public to help fill these gaps.

They urge anybody with relevant information, such as eyewitness accounts or dashcam footage of the crash, to contact them, anonymously or not, by calling the Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, police dispatchers at 311, or the Henderson Police Department itself at (702) 267-5058.

Rasmussen said the fate of the investigation may depend on it.

“Is there the possibility, because of the entire situation, that you would not be able to solve this?” asks 8 News Now.”There is a possibility, but we don’t want to give up hope,” responds Rasmussen. “We’re certainly not going to stop where we’re at. We’re going to continue to investigate this as long as we can.”

In the meantime, the Vobis family remains at Mark’s side and pleads with the public to help bring justice to the man described as full of passion for protecting others.

“If you could speak to your husband right now, if he was to become conscious again, what would you tell him right now?” asked 8 News Now, to which Jennifer responds through tears, “I would tell him I love him, and that we will get through this, and just to be strong. We’ll figure it out.”