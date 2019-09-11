9/11 Remembrance ceremonies planned across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomorrow marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, when 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington DC and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Several remembrance ceremonies are planned across the Las Vegas Valley.
The following is where you can honor the victims and the first responders.
- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue: 6:45 a.m., annual “tolling of the bells” at Fire Station Five (will be available to watch live on 8NewsNow.com)
- Joseph Neal STEAM Academy: 7:55 a.m., flag-raising ceremony for students and staff
- Palo Verde High School: 8:30 a.m., remembrance ceremony (also available to watch live on 8NewsNow.com)
- Las Vegas Valley Firefighters: 2 p.m., march, ceremony in downtown Las Vegas ( available to watch live at 8NewsNow.com)
- Kline Veteran’s Fund: 7 p.m. Cashman Field during LV Lights game
- Cheyenne High School: JROTC color guard remembrance ceremony (not open to the public)