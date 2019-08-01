9/11 downtown parade in limbo after debate over street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The organizers of the 9/11 parade that honors our fallen heroes in September may have to re-think their plans this year. The parade usually ends at Hogs and Heifers, a popular saloon in downtown Las Vegas. But that won’t happen this year.

For Michelle Dell, September 11th remains a raw and painful memory.

Dell’s bar, Hogs and Heifers, is filled with flags, patches, and photos.

“There are flags in there that have hung on bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kazakhstan,” Dell said. “I was home when it happened. We lost a very dear friend. His name was John Dennis Levi. He was with the Port Authority Police Department.”

Levi was also Dell’s very first customer when she opened the original Hogs and Heifers in New York.

Dell helped to bring the 9/11 parade to Downtown Las Vegas, but, she just found out that it won’t go as planned this year because of construction at the Downtown Grand. The 9/11 ceremony has historically required the closure of 3rd St., which is on Downtown Grand’s property. But according to a spokesperson for Downtown Grand, because of construction, the main entrance and valet to the Downtown Grand was moved to 3rd St. to accommodate “on-going operations and pedestrian safety.”

It’s a decision that isn’t sitting well with the hotel’s neighbor.

“I’m at a loss for words. How do they say no to this,” Dell asked.

Dell hopes the hotel will find a way to allow the show to go on.

“This isn’t about money or business for me on that particular day,” she said

A spokesperson for the hotel says Downtown Grand has “always supported our first responders and the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony”.

The hotel says it plans to work with the City of Las Vegas to help in identifying an alternate location for the ceremony.