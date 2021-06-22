8NewsNow’s Pet Vet: Avoid grain-free diets for your dogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to dog food, there are so many options out there.

But there is something that pet vet Dr. Jamie Augenstein of Oasis Animal Hospital in Henderson says you should avoid.

Steer clear of diets that don’t include grain.

“It’s a fad that caught on,” Augenstein says, but it can be bad for your pets.

Also today, a pet owner asks why her dogs are sneezing so much over the past week.

The pet vet also answers questions about so-called “calming collars” that you might be thinking about with all the fireworks going off around the valley.