87-year-old man subject of North Las Vegas search

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for an 87-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon.

Robert “Bob” Rascon was reported missing by his family just after noon. He was last seen driving a gray 2008 Chrysler Aspen SUV, with Nevada license plate LV003C.

Rascon, who suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease and high blood pressure, has not driven a vehicle in more than two years, his family told police.

He left without medication, and did not take a phone or money.

Anyone with information on Rascon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10-inches and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearting a white T-shirt and blue jeans.