LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A moped rider was critically injured in a crash Thursday morning at Las Vegas Boulevard North and McWilliams Avenue, near Cashman Center.

Metro police said the 83-year old man riding the moped was taken to UMC Trauma after the crash, which happened at about 7:15 a.m. The moped, which was southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, collided with a 2019 Ford Fusion in the northbound lanes.

Police said the moped was trying to make a left turn across traffic onto McWilliams when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old woman, was also transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the Ford had a green light and the moped “bypassed the controlled intersection with Cashman Center on a green yield ball and went left of center into the northbound travel lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard.