$800 million disbursement for 1 October victims approved, lawyer says

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. The death toll, originally 58, has grown to 60. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A District Court judge approved the dispersal of $800 million in funds to the victims of the 1 October shooting, according to the lead lawyer representing victims.

Attorney Robert Eglet, in a statement in probate court on Thursday, said the dispersal was approved on April 1.

The $800 million came from MGM Resorts International, which owns Mandalay Bay, the hotel where Stephen Paddock broke out windows in his 32nd-floor room and opened fire on country music fans on the night of Oct. 1, 2017.

“Judge (Linda) Bell approved the final allocation of the $800 million settlement to the victims of the 1 October shooting on April 1, and we are in the process right now of dispersing those funds to the victims,” Eglet said.

The statement came as Judge Gloria Sturman presided over a probate court hearing, where the sale of Henderson land owned by Paddock was approved. The land sold for $96,646.50.

The undeveloped land was among the real estate holdings of the former accountant who killed 60 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017.